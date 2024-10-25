McDonald's deadly E. coli outbreak still growing — now 75 people sickened across 13 states

Earlier this week Donald Trump made a big to-do about "working" at McDonald's. Then, as coincidence would have it, a deadly outbreak of E. coli related to the fast-food restaurant hit the news. And the cases — from 49 across 10 states earlier this week to 75 across 13 states as of today (with 22 people hospitalized) — are still climbing.

The source of the contamination is still unclear, but the CDC has linked the illnesses to McDonald's Quarter Pounder. And the two suspect ingredients under investigation are the burger's slivered onions and beef patties. From AP News:

A deadly outbreak of E. coli poisoning tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has expanded, with at least 75 people sick in 13 states, federal health officials said Friday. Twenty-two people have been hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Two people developed a dangerous kidney disease complication, and one person died. No source of the outbreak has been identified, officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. But investigators have focused on slivered onions used on the burgers, as well as beef patties.

The CDC says the bacteria will cause symptoms of "severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting" 3–4 days after eating the contaminated food, and most people will recover 5–7 days later.

