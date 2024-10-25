Pandering news hosts called out

Patience with mainstream media hosts telegraphing an unreality our eyes and ears tell us is untrue seems to be wearing thin.

Charlamagne tha god on CNN, refused to let Anderson Cooper blow smoke for Donald Trump. Stephen A Smith tore Hannity apart on Fox for trying to pretend Trump isn't a blabbering idiot. These were not small "Yeah, well, that's just like, your opinion, man" moments, but rather direct and unwavering statements that these talking heads are talking shit.

Anderson Cooper snivels and collapses:

Charlamagne tha god: "When somebody questions Kamala Harris' blackness, you all will have roundtable discussions about that, asking that question, how can we not having roundtable discussion is asking is Donald Trump a fascist."



Claiming Harris ties herself up like a "pretzel," Hannity said: "She has to give us word salads because she won't tell us how she really feels. She's hiding her true beliefs." "Donald Trump doesn't do that," he added. Smith quickly cut in to question whether Hannity is "watching the same stuff" as him to have reached such a conclusion about Trump's mental acuity. "I know you're not talking about somebody being lucid and cogent and enunciating their thoughts with clarity, and you're bragging about Donald Trump," Smith said. "We can't be watching the same stuff if that's what you're doing." Independent

