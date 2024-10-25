Vegas hotel accused of charging $500 smoking fees while guests weren't in rooms

A scandal is unfolding at Las Vegas's Westgate Resort. Guests are complaining of getting charged with room smoking fees of $500+ during times they weren't even in their rooms.

"Do not, do not, do not stay at the West Gate Resort," warns a recent guest who found their reasonable $200 room rate balloon to over $700 after an unexpected $515 smoking fee was added to their bill. What makes this case particularly suspicious is the timing: the hotel said the smoking was detected at 6:15 PM: "I wasn't even in the room at that time."

When confronted, the hotel's response was rigid and automated. According to the guest, who made a TikTok video detailing her experience, the front desk manager simply stated, "There's nothing we can do. You were likely smoking… Our machine said you were smoking." Even when presented with evidence that the guest wasn't in the room at the time of the alleged violation, the hotel remained uncooperative.

Other guests have complained of similar bogus smoking charges: "While I was out at the pool I somehow incurred a smoking fee even though no one was in my room when it supposedly occurred," reports Jocelyn H from Rancho Cucamonga, describing how her already ridiculous $51 "resort fee charge jumped by an additional $515. "I've never smoked in my life."

The problem appears widespread, particularly during busy periods. "Multiple people in line complaining of this when we were checking out," one reviewer notes, while another describes how both they and their friends on a different floor were hit with "mysterious" $500 charges during their football weekend.

The hotel's defense relies on their "FreshAir patented technology," but guests report troubling patterns:

Charges occur when rooms are empty

Multiple guests in different rooms are charged simultaneously

Staff refuses physical room inspections

Management is described as uncooperative

Charges typically appear at checkout

Even when inspections occur, resolution is delayed or denied

Anissa R's experience is particularly telling: "We were told during checkout that a smoke detector went off in our room… Neither myself or my boyfriend smoke nor were we even in the room when they said the detector went off." After a 40-minute wait for housekeeping inspection, no resolution was provided.

For travelers considering Vegas accommodations, these mounting complaints suggest extreme caution regarding the Westgate Resort.

We reached out to Westgate Resort's media relations contact for comment yesterday. They have not replied.

