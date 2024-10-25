Woman sues Jet Blue over "dangerously cold" ice cream sandwich

Remember the infamous 1994 hot coffee lawsuit against McDonald's? Now, airline passenger Karla Quinonez has sued Jet Blue for serving her what she describes a "dangerously cold" ice cream sandwich.

"The ice cream sandwich that Defendant served to Plaintiff was frozen solid and caused Plaintiff to sustain severe bodily injuries, including a root fracture of tooth number 10," the complaint says.

From The Independent:

On August 20, Quinonez and her partner were aboard JetBlue flight 1907 from JFK to Paris, when, during the meal service, Quinonez was given a "'chomp size' strawberry shortcake ice cream sandwich made by the Nightingale Ice Cream company," the complaint states. But, Quinonez argues, no one said anything about how hard the treat would be, and she immediately cracked her upper left lateral incisor when she bit down, the complaint goes on. This necessitated an emergency tooth extraction immediately upon landing, a subsequent implant, and continuing care upon returning to the United States, according to the complaint, which blames Quinonez's "pain, suffering, and mental anguish" solely on JetBlue's "negligent acts."

She's suing for an undetermined amount to be decided by a jury. And her legal fees.

