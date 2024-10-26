My PC was on life support, then Windows 10 Pro brought it back from the dead!

TL;DR: Get Windows 10 Pro for your slow computer at $19.97 (save 89%) through October 27 for improved speed and security.

My poor, old PC was wheezing its last breath. Sluggish, glitchy, and constantly crashing…it was practically begging for the sweet release of the recycling bin. But then I came across an unlike savior: Windows 10 Pro.

Could a new operating system really breathe fresh life into my dinosaur laptop? Since I was both emotionally attached and too broke to afford a new machine, I figured giving the $19.97 download a try was worth a shot. (But this sale ends tomorrow, October 27!)

My computer was flatlining, and now it's rollerskating

Most people might give up on a computer nearing a decade old, but I figured even a slight performance difference would make this purchase worth it. I mean, my PC was even refusing to connect to my internet!

And Windows 10 Pro did improve my PC's speed. It has fewer pre-installed apps and background processes that hog memory and CPU usage, so I immediately noticed a difference—even when I was just booting it back up the first time!

This pro-level operating system also has more built-in security features than the free version. BitLocker encrypts my whole hard drive, while Windows Information Protection helps prevent malware and other security threats that can slow down my system.

Plus, now I can use remote desktop access on my PC. I downloaded the Microsoft Remote Desktop app on my iPhone, and I can access my computer's apps and files from anywhere!

I kinda feel like I got a whole new PC, even though all I did was upgrade my operating system. It was so worth it.

