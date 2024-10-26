The secret to skipping YouTube ads? My MacBook Pro's Touch Bar!

TL;DR: I didn't think upgrading my laptop would do much, but this MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar changed my life for the better for less than $380!

When my MacBook Air from college finally gave up—nope, I'm not telling you how old I am!—I became obsessed with replacing my trusty laptop with another Apple model. Naturally, I went to the Apple Store, and I should've known that was a bad idea.

Apple's latest laptops start at $1,599, and for someone whose rent is that and some change, I knew I couldn't swing the cost. When a friend recommended I shop refurbished, I scoffed. But I quickly took back what I had said when I saw that I could get a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro for less than the price of the latest iPhone!

What 'refurbished' actually means

I'll admit it. Like most other savvy shoppers, I couldn't help but question how on earth a MacBook Pro could be priced at less than $500. But shopping refurbished seriously opened some doors, and I even got a few features—like the infamous (yet very helpful) Touch Bar—I didn't think I could afford.

While this MacBook Pro had a life before it arrived to me, I did my research. This one was awarded a Grade"A" rating, has no scratches on its display, and comes with a minimum of 80% battery health. Essentially, I scored an Apple laptop in near-mint condition for a fraction of the cost!

Everything I could want in a MacBook…and more

When I got this MacBook Pro, all I was concerned with was streaming Nobody Wants This, browsing through Pinterest, FaceTiming my family, and, of course, how well Microsoft Office would work. Thankfully, I was able to do all that with this laptop's 8GB of RAM and Intel Core i5 processor—without much (or any!) lag, either.

To be honest, I fell in love with this MacBook Pro because of the Touch Bar. I've always wanted this feature, and I'm not quite understanding why it was hated by so many people! I loved feeling like a DJ when I used it to adjust the brightness and volume, and I was even able to customize my Touch Bar's functions depending on the app I was on.

Another reason I'm obsessed with this MacBook's Touch Bar? It lets me skip through annoying YouTube ads. I hate waiting around for my content, so being able to skip the interruptions entirely was a game-changer.

You literally can't find this deal anywhere else, so if you're ready to own an Apple laptop for only $379.99, act now to make this 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar yours! There are less than 200 units left.

