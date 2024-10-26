This wooden cat game is unbeatable

This wooden game for cats is impossible to win, but endlessly entertaining for the kitty (and for the humans observing the cat play it). The game consists of a series of wooden levers, which make a little toy mouse pop up from a hole when pressed down.

Each time the mouse pops up, the cat frantically tries to grab it, but it's already too late. When the cat lets go of the lever the mouse drops back into the hole, making it impossible to ever actually "catch".

I may have to get this for my cat this year for christmas. I wonder if the game would eventually make the cat give up, or if it would become a never-ending mission to get the mice. The cat in the video doesn't look like it's ready to give up anytime soon.

See also: My cat is smarter than your baby