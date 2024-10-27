Harris campaign speaking to football fans

With ads targeted to team metros, Philadelphia and Milwaukee fans will see ads aimed right at them.
These ads are fantastic and speak directly to the folks in their metros. The Philadelphia one includes that excellent clip where convicted felon Donald Trump hides from an eagle.
Check out this great Philadelphia-specific Harris ad, slotted to air during the Eagles game— Ed 💀 (@notdred.bsky.social) October 27, 2024 at 9:34 AM
There isn't a place in America besides his Florida-based supper club or golf courses that Trump doesn't disparage.
