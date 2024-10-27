Machine Girl refines and redefines digital hardcore yet again

During the pandemic, digital hardcore pioneers Machine Girl, comprised of producer and vocalist Matt Stephenson and drummer Sean Kelly, experienced a massive surge in popularity. At the time, their album U-Void Synthesizer—released only weeks before COVID-19 was recognized as a global pandemic—had pushed them the furthest away from their now genre-defining 2014 debut project WLFGRL and closer to a punk act, with songs like "The Fortress" and "Scroll of Sorrow" becoming instant pillars. Even as their sound evolved, the internet found itself ever more enamored with every corner of MG's discography, including the 2017 fast-paced cacophony of …Because I'm Young, Arrogant, and Hate Everything you Stand For, to even their 2015 vaporwave detour Gemini. Extensive touring (even shows during the pandemic) and opening slots for The Garden and 100 Gecs further fueled fascination with the band and garnered a wider audience.

And now, we have the arrival of Machine Girl's long-awaited new body of work—MG Ultra. Once again, Stephenson and Kelly have integrated new concepts into their sound without trying to fix what wasn't broke. For example, the song "Hot Lizard" features extensive auto tuning while "Schizodipshit" is reminiscent of a 2000s video game soundtrack. "Motherfather" is a surprisingly slow and moody song compared to the rest of the MG catalog while "Until I Die", "Just Because You Can", and "Psychic Attack" are upbeat and streamlined. The album's increased accessibility for newer listeners could be partially attributed to this being Machine Girl's first project that wasn't self-released—it's on the Future Classic label. Make no mistake though, the album is no slog. Rather there's something for everyone—the ravers, scene kids, indieheads, and, yes, longtime fans. MG Ultra is a letter to and from multiple genres, while also managing to create its own.

Machine Girl will soon be embarking on their fall 2024 US tour with support from sonic pioneers Lightning Bolt, modern post-punkers Snooper, breakcore insta-star Femtanyl, and New York legends Kill Alters.

Previously:

• Hyperpop duo 100 gecs serves up Doritos and Fritos Pie at San Francisco's Outside Lands

• These are the 8-bit punk roots of Green Day's new "Dookie Demastered"