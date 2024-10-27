Pizza with a side of cocaine

Police became curious about the best-selling but inordinately-expensive special pizza offered by a Düsseldorf restaurant, so they ordered a "number 40" for themselves. They received an unremarkable pie and some cocaine, then busted the joint.

The bounty included 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) of cocaine, 400 grams (14.1 ounces) of cannabis and 268,000 euros ($290,378) in cash. Police said the restaurant manager, who was released from detention after a few days, soon reopened his business and started selling pizza number 40 with the the cocaine side order again. That gave investigators an opportunity to look into the supply chain and after several weeks, some 150 officers busted an entire drug ring in western Germany, arrested three suspects including the 22-year-old head of the drug operation, and raided homes and businesses of another 12 suspects.

Adds the Associated Press: "Police did not say how much the pizzeria charged for the special order."

