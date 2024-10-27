Ready, set, slice! Holiday meal prep is easy as pie when you upgrade to this knife set

TL;DR: Save 70% on these ergonomic Konig Kitchen knives, now $74.97 (reg. $249) until the end of today!

Did you know Thanksgiving is just about a month away? You might be excited, but are you prepared to handle all the food preparations during the most wonderful time of the year? Hint: you're probably not if your current knife set dates back to when your parents were still using them.

If you plan on hosting Friendsgiving or the entire family this upcoming holiday season, you can't prep creamy mashed potatoes or hearty roasts without a high quality knife set. Add five Konig Damascus knives to your kitchen for only $74.97 (reg. $249.99) through the end of today, October 27—that's the best price online!

Slice right through holiday meal prep

Each blade in this set is constructed with 5Cr15MoV Damascus stainless steel. Here's what that means: this knife set offers the perfect balance of affordability, quality, and simple usability. Ensure they see many more Thanksgivings by cleaning and sharpening these blades regularly.

The Konig Kitchen knives aren't the ugly knives of yesteryear—these are stylish, thanks to their gorgeous rosewood handles and blade pattern. Extensive meal-prepping for friends and family can also be exhausting, so you'll love these knives' ergonomic and moisture-resistant handles.

This all-purpose knife set is designed to cover most of your chopping needs, whether you need to carve the juicy turkey and ham or delicately pare apple slices for Thanksgiving pie. Check out what this set comes with to help you chef up like Gordon Ramsay or Rachel Ray:

5-Inch Santoku Knife

7-Inch Santoku Knife

8-Inch Chef Knife

7-Inch Nakiri Knife

3.5-Inch Paring Knife

'Tis the season for a kitchen upgrade

Future you will thank yourself when you toss your old blades in the trash ahead of the year's busiest cooking season, especially since the Konig Damascus five-piece knife set arrives in a wooden gift box that can double as a storage container or kitchen display. This might be the perfect holiday gift for a fellow home chef!

You won't find this Konig Kitchen Damascus five-piece knife set and gift box on Amazon or anywhere else at the unbeatable price of just $74.97 (reg. $249). Act before this offer expires today, October 27, at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Konig Kitchen Damascus 5-Piece Knife Set & Gift Box

Only $74.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.