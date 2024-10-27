Scurvy is still out there

Scurvy is a potentially deadly disease with gruesome symptoms that, until the 20th century, often afflicted sailors on long voyages. It causes fatigue, bruising, bleeding gums, and wounds that don't heal. If not treated, scurvy can lead to death. Vitamin C is a cure and a preventative for scurvy, a fact that has been discovered and forgotten over and over throughout history. It is now rare enough to be commonly misdiagnosed.

Because many doctors consider scurvy a historical disease, its symptoms can easily lead to a misdiagnosis. One doctor has reported in Harvard Public Health about a patient who suffered for decades before his vitamin C level was discovered to be zero. A month of vitamin C supplementation resolved his symptoms. After two cases of scurvy occurred in Western Australia, a study on vitamin C levels was conducted.

Last year, a major New South Wales hospital undertook a chart review, where patient records are reviewed to answer research questions. This found vitamin C deficiency was common. More than 50% of patients who had their vitamin C levels tested had either a modest deficiency (29.9%) or significant deficiency (24.5%). Deficiencies were more common among patients from rural and lower socioeconomic areas. The Conversation

Scurvy is entirely preventable through diet or supplementation, but only if a doctor asks the right questions or orders the proper tests.

