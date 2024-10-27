Webfishing is the fishing with friends game I didn't know I needed

I am notoriously bad at fishing minigames, so I can't explain why I asked my friends to try Webfishing, which they said looked like Animal Crossing but just fishing. Priced at under five bucks and with an overwhelmingly positive rating, it seemed worth a shot. Almost four hours later, we forced ourselves to log off. Like responsible adults.

The fishing mechanic is straightforward. Hold down your mouse button, mash it the indicated number of times, and enjoy your catch. Sometimes, the number of required clicks is impossible, but you can upgrade your rod to make things easier. Of course, there are cute cosmetics, emotes, and drinks that make you larger or smaller. You can purchase fishing buddies who look like Plankton from Spongebob and who fish out of a bucket somehow. There is a decent-sized island to explore, with some fun surprises.

Even the times when you fail to catch a fish aren't frustrating because you know you will get it next time. Everything is entirely chill. You can chat with your friends, enjoy the fish puns, admire each other's absurdly large catches, and relax. You can't see me in this screenshot because I am behind the flummoxed giant whale I just caught in the pond.

Webfishing was designed in eight hours during a game jam. You can check it out on itch.io, but that version only supports solo play.

