Candace Owens not welcome in Australia — visa denied

MAGA darling Candace Owens was all set to spew her fascist rhetoric across Australia — until the folks down under denied her visa request.

"Australia's national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else," Australia's Immigration Minister Tony Burke wisely said, via Meidas Touch. "From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about Joseph Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in every direction."

This comes after she proved to be too toxic even for the likes of the Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro's far-right media spinner that fired Owens in March for her relentless anti-semitic remarks.

It looks like the stable genius, who in July proudly announced she was "not a round Earther" — will be a no-show for the Australian portion of her speaking tour, which was set to begin in Melbourne on November 17. Those lucky Australians.

