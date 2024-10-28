Clown who blew $44B destroying Twitter can't wait to cut the US budget

Looking forward to joining the team of bankruptcy enthusiast and convicted felon Donald Trump, Elon "Leon" Musk makes a wild claim.
It seems unlikely that Leon has looked at the US budget in any detail, but here he is, claiming he can cut a third of it out. The Pedo Guy also says he'll need increased security after enacting these amazing cuts due to all the unhappy people who'd be left behind.
Post by @aaron.ruparView on Threads
Understand that Musk is just saying anything, unprepared and talking, because he thinks he is brilliant. That the MAGAs listen and cheer is crazy.
