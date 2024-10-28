Clown who blew $44B destroying Twitter can't wait to cut the US budget

Looking forward to joining the team of bankruptcy enthusiast and convicted felon Donald Trump, Elon "Leon" Musk makes a wild claim.

It seems unlikely that Leon has looked at the US budget in any detail, but here he is, claiming he can cut a third of it out. The Pedo Guy also says he'll need increased security after enacting these amazing cuts due to all the unhappy people who'd be left behind.

Understand that Musk is just saying anything, unprepared and talking, because he thinks he is brilliant. That the MAGAs listen and cheer is crazy.

Previously:

