Indonesia bans iPhone 16

Indonesia has banned the iPhone 16 and asked for people to snitch on anyone they see using one: "If you're using an iPhone 16 in Indonesia, it means the device is illegal," said Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, the country's Industry Minister. The pretext is that the device lack the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) certification for use there. The context is that Apple has not followed-through on a committment to invent more than $100m there.

Earlier this month, the minister had already indicated that the iPhone 16 could not be sold in the country due to the pending TKDN certification, which requires that 40 percent of a product's content be sourced locally. This certification is crucial for Apple as it is linked to the company's commitment to establish research and development facilities in Indonesia, known as the Apple Academy.

Don't take an iPhone 16 into the country. Tourists there right now might not want to whip it out in public, lest you end up the person they make an example of.