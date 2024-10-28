Man finds secret inhabitant playing video games in inaccessible Airbnb room

Some guy rented an Airbnb house in Los Angeles and discovered something disturbing — sounds of another person playing a video game coming from a room with no apparent door.

In a video he took, you can see him standing in the backyard, his camera pointed at a room with covered windows. He walks around the inside and outside of the house, showing that there is no clear way to get into the room.

"A fake room in the home with no entrance," he says, "and there's a dude in there right now gaming. How weird is that? I don't know. Is that normal for LA?"

No, friend. LA is weird, but not that weird.