Marjorie Taylor Greene declares racism a public service

Much like Nazi Germany worked to raise awareness of anti-semitism, Marjorie Taylor Greene praised the "comedy" of Tony Hinchcliffe.

The new Republican handwave, recently revealed when JD Vance justified knowingly lying about pets being eaten in Springfield, is to say you are raising public awareness. As such, Marge believes the US Citizens in Puerto Rico owe Tony Hinchcliffe a debt of gratitude for lying about their home. Everything she says is nonsense.

"Instead Democrats are outraged at a comedian that spoke last night," she wrote. "However, a quick google search reveals severe waste management problems plaguing Puerto Rico that has also been hit by multiple devastating hurricanes in recent years." "They don't care about Puerto Rico and neither do Democrat activists in the media as they've reported many times about the problems Puerto Rico faces." Greene seemed thankful for Hinchcliffe's rally remarks. "It took a comedian to force these issues to the forefront," she said. "Instead, Democrats and the complicit media are trying to cancel Tony Hinchcliffe as they continue on their communist agenda to destroy free speech instead of fixing anything." RawStory

Greene only recently learned Puerto Rico is part of the US.

AOC on Morning Joe: "This was a hate rally… these are mini J6 rallies… that entire cadre of people do not respect the law. They either want to win this election or they are using rhetoric of taking it by force… we have to understand how unhinged this campaign has gotten" – Aaron Rupar Read on Substack

