Mysterious creature with wings and horns caught on zoo trailcam

Zookeepers at England's Bristol Zoo noticed this trailcam image of a "mysterious winged and horned creature" wandering its woodland property.

"Our UK Conservation team made the discovery when looking through night-vision images from camera traps set up in the award-winning habitat where bears and wolves live alongside wolverines and lynx," zoo officials commented. "After reviewing the images they say the creature appears to have four legs and is like nothing they have spotted before."

While some speculate that the animal could be a muntjac deer, the zoo posted an image of that animal to their Facebook page and it notably lacks horns or wings. And don't get me started on others' far-fetched explanation that those unusual appendages are just artifacts in the blurry image.

