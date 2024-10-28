Nobody tell my nephew that awesome computer I got for his birthday was only $119.99

TL;DR: This HP Stream 11-inch laptop is in near-mint condition. Check out now and get it for $119.99 (reg. $195).

Not to brag, but I'm kind of a hero. At least, my 9-year-old nephew thinks I am because I rolled up to his birthday party and dropped a laptop into his world. He thinks it's the greatest marvel the modern world has ever produced. Nobody tell him it was laughably cheap.

I went with this deal for an HP Stream 11-inch Laptop for $119.99 (it's usually $195), and I'm still raking in the Good Aunt points. Here's the details in case you also want to be the cool relative, and you can even jump straight to checkout if you don't want to dawdle.

Great ex-spec-tations

The HP Stream is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, offering just enough oomph to handle streaming, schoolwork, and light web browsing without a hitch. It's compact with an 11.6-inch anti-glare screen, so it's easy for kids to tote around—and at just 3.75 pounds, they won't complain about carrying it to class or on road trips. 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC storage are just enough to run and store some basic apps, but it's not so powerful that my nephew can lose a whole week playing Fortnite. He really wants to play Fortnite.

Battery life is especially important because I remember forgetting to charge my Gameboy as a kid, and I'm sure my nephew is the same way. Good thing this computer can keep going for up to 14 hours on a single charge.

What I love most is that it comes with Windows 10 Home in S Mode. Translation: my nephew can't install shady apps outside of the Microsoft Store, but if we ever need more flexibility, we can switch out of S Mode for free.

It also offers solid connectivity, with USB-C and microSD slots for easy file transfers, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support for all his gadgets, and a built-in webcam for those inevitable video calls. Plus, it has dual speakers, which is really important because I like buying my nephew loud gifts and then leaving my brother to suffer through it. Just sister things.

Since this is a refurbished model with a Grade A rating, it arrives looking nearly brand new, with no scuffs or signs of wear to give away the secret bargain.

And if anything goes sideways, there's a one-year aftermarket warranty to back it up.

Check out now if you're ready to take home an HP Stream 11-inch Laptop for $119.99.

HP Stream 11" Laptop (2021) Intel N4020 4GB RAM 32GB eMMC (Refurbished) – $119.99

