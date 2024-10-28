Online comic exposes creepy details of Project 2025's MAGA agenda

One of my all-time favorite books is Michael Goodwin and Dan Burr's Economix: How Our Economy Works (and Doesn't Work). It's a 300-page comic book about the history of economics. It was a real eye-opener for me.

Michael and Dan just posted a new free online comic called "What is Project 2025? And Why is it Bad?" Michael read all 900 pages of the Heritage Foundation's creepy blueprint for a MAGA Christian theocracy (he says, "I wish I hadn't. It's one of the scariest things I've ever seen,") boiling it down to 21 pages.

Here are a couple of sample pages that will either whet your appetite for more, or make you too afraid to read the full comic:

Previously:

• Economix: terrific cartoon history of economics