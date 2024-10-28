Philadelphia DA sues Musk over million-dollar voter incentive scheme

Two benefits of being the richest person on the planet:

Everything feels like it is free

Nothing is illegal

Elon Musk created a lottery awarding daily $1,000,000 cash prizes to people in swing states who sign a petition supporting First and Second Amendment rights. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a feeble warning that Musk's giveaway may violate federal election laws against buying votes, but it long ago revealed itself frightened of rich loudmouths like Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Timid Merrick Garland won't make a move for two or three years. By that time, Trump will be the U.S. strongman, and his attorney general, Don Junior, will be too busy prosecuting the enemy within (aka anyone without a MAGA crucifix tattoo on their hand or forehead) to do anything about it.

That leaves braver souls to step up to stop the Skipping Dipshit, like Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. In his lawsuit against Musk, Krasner said, "America PAC and Musk are lulling Philadelphia citizens — and others in the Commonwealth (and other swing states in the upcoming election) — to give up their personal identifying information and make a political pledge in exchange for the chance to win $1 million. That is a lottery. And it is indisputably an unlawful lottery,"

"Running an illegal lottery and violating consumer protections is ample basis for an injunction and concluding that America PAC and Musk must be stopped, immediately, before the upcoming presidential election on November 5," Krasner said in the suit. "If not enjoined, their lottery scheme will irreparably harm Philadelphians — and others in Pennsylvania — and tarnish the public's right to a free and fair election."

Courthouse News has the story. But why bother reading it? Musk will tell his legal team to text a poop emoji to Krasner, and that will settle the matter.

