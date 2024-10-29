CNN cuts away from Trump's fake press conference

Mainstream media outlets should ignore Trump's calls for a press conference and let him issue a statement like President Biden did.

There is no reason for any media outlet to give Trump live time at one of his "press conferences." These events are low-energy, hateful, and lie-filled free campaign ads. The adjudicated sexual abuser has passed on numerous opportunities to be interviewed on these outlets, which he refuses. Instead, they just let him say whatever he wants. CNN cut away today.

Jim Acosta muted Trump amid a lengthy rant delivered at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and turned instead to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale for an analysis. "We have debunked that so many times," Acosta said of Trump's claim that he won the 2020 presidential election. "That is just an outright lie." Dale detailed multiple falsehoods Trump had made on the topic of immigration, including the claim that President Joe Biden had named Vice President Kamala Harris to be his border czar. RawStory

Trump was also 90 minutes late to his "emergency" press conference.

Previously:

• 1927 news report: Donald Trump's dad arrested in KKK brawl with cops