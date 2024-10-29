Finally, a proper green iMac

Yesterday, Apple announced upgraded iMacs with the new M4 chip. It's a nice spec bump for an otherwise unchanged design—24" 4k display with a slim all-in-one form—and with 16GB as the M4's base memory configuration we're finally leaving behind that whole tier of entry-level Mac that ends up on Marketplace in 4 months because it's no fun to run a DAW or grade 4k video on 8GB. But they fixed one thing I disliked about previous M-series models: the pale and muted colors are now much more saturated. You can order a green iMac and the thing will be fucken' green—at least from behind.

The new iMac comes in seven vibrant colors, bringing fresh shades of green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue, alongside silver. The back of iMac features bold colors designed to stand out, while the front expresses subtle shades of the new palette so users can focus on doing their best work. Every iMac comes with a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or optional Magic Trackpad, all of which now feature a USB-C port, so users can charge their favorite devices with a single cable.

People are mad at the mouse's charging hole still being underneath it, making it unusable while charging. I figure the reason for this is that it ensures the mouse is never depicted (let alone used) as a "wired" device. If you buy Apple stuff you're buying into the aesthetic, no point being salty about it.

Here's the old "green", below, for reference. It's not even green. Not even a "craftsman" green! It's barely even turquoise! Glad they fixed it.