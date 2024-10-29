Linus Torvalds: AI is 90% marketing, 10% reality

The creator and lead maintaner of Linux says AI is 90% marketing, 10% reality. Linus speaks for a lot of us, I think! That it's marketed as "AI" in the first place is a good example of what he's talking about.

During the highlighted interview segment, Torvalds attempted to see the potential in AI, but relentless industry hype is taking its toll. "I think AI is really interesting, and I think it is going to change the world. And, at the same time, I hate the hype cycle so much that I really don't want to go there," said the tech icon. The Linux pioneer outlined his AI hype coping mechanism: "So my approach to AI right now is I will basically ignore it because I think the whole tech industry around AI is in a very bad position (grimaces)…" However, it seems like there is almost too much AI BS around for the Fin to tolerate, and it is currently "90% marketing and 10% reality." That's quite a ratio.

10% is a lot at the margins of marginal industries and trades.

I dislike AI and I use it daily. It makes me a lot faster at things I can already do, but I don't think it helps me do things I can't already do. I've taken to calling that the Slop Threshold, the point where the AI is doing something you could never do and your ability to perceive its inadequacies becomes suspect. The Slop Horizon might then be the point where someone—typically a technical gentleman posting images he declares to be art—been sucked into the Slop Hole without realizing they're in it. I'd tell you what the Slop Coefficient was but this paragraph has already ruined lunch.