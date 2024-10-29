Mood lighting: a last ditch effort to keep Thanksgiving stress free

TL;DR: This Minimalist LED Corner Lamp has 16 million colors, and you can skip to checkout and get it for $59.97 (reg. $149).

Ok so the whole family is piling into my tiny apartment this Thanksgiving. While I'm thrilled to see the fam, I'm less thrilled that a whole flock of people will be stuffed into my itty bitty space. So far, the only upside is I remembered to buy stuffing early.

The holidays are stressful, and like so many others, I'm trying to think of ways for it to be a little easier for me. After years of oddly competitive board games and clumsy footballing, the only thing I have left to try to keep my family relaxed is a carefully regimented display of mood lighting. I'm using this Minimalist LED Corner Lamp. It's only $59.97 (reg. $149), and you can check out here if you also want to do light experiments on your closest relatives.

16 million colors and all I need is hue

So certain colors of lights are supposed to help people relax, and this lamp has a few million base colors to choose from and, frankly, a whole lot of potential for mood control. The magic here is how easy it is to switch things up with the remote. If Aunt Nina and Cousin Sarah start a spirited debate about who ruined last year's mashed potatoes, I can dial in a soothing aqua tone to de-escalate.

And if the post-dinner energy dips too low, I've got 300 effects ready to liven things up with some playful, twinkling lights. Essentially, it lets me play DJ, but with vibes instead of music.

The minimalist design means it doesn't hog space—thank goodness—since every inch of this apartment is about to be prime real estate. It tucks neatly into a corner, and the weighted base keeps it stable, which is essential because someone will trip over it. It's also surprisingly classy, with its matte black finish adding just a little sophistication to my humble abode. I didn't even have to hang any decorations—this lamp does the heavy lifting.

With a 50,000-hour LED life, I can count on it to keep things glowing through not just Thanksgiving but every other holiday season coming my way.

If you want to use the power of light itself to attempt to manipulate your extended family, check out now while the Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is still $59.97.

