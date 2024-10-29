Musk rooting for Trump to tank the economy

Elon "Leon" Musk is well aware that Trump's policies will collapse the economy, but he believes it'll just teach average people to live with less.

Forgetting that he is a capitalist selling a luxury car, Pedo Guy thinks a collapsed economy will teach people to live with less. How much less does he intend to live with? Living in a small home but blowing $44 billion on a ketamine high-induced ego purchase isn't exactly austere.

"We have to reduce spending to live within our means. And that necessarily involves some temporary hardship, but it will ensure long-term prosperity," Musk stated in the call, fully endorsing the strain Trump's policies would place on Americans. Musk's words make it clear that the disruption is not an unintended side effect but an accepted—if not desired—outcome. The billionaire went further by responding to an X (formerly Twitter) user who anticipated a market downturn if Trump's aggressive policies, including mass deportations and extreme deficit cuts, were enacted. The user predicted that with Trump and Musk in charge, the U.S. economy—dependent on debt and vulnerable to asset bubbles—would face a severe reaction before stabilizing under the intended austerity. Musk's response was a simple acknowledgment: "Sounds about right." … While previous leaders have avoided openly endorsing policies that might hurt working Americans, Musk's comments reveal a different approach, where short-term pain is not only acknowledged but welcomed. Critics argue that this plan—prioritizing austerity over growth—could destabilize the economy and deepen inequality, impacting essential services for millions of families who rely on public support. But Musk and Trump's perspective appears to frame these hardships as collateral damage in a broader strategy for "long-term prosperity." Meanwhile, under the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. economy has seen record growth. This month, The Economist called the U.S. economy "the envy of the world" amid historic growth, low unemployment, and the lowest inflation of any nation in the G7. The major stock market continue to hit record highs on a near daily basis. Yet Trump and Musk want to replace this prosperity with pain. MTN

Long-term prosperity for whom? Also, there is this:

Previously:

• 1927 news report: Donald Trump's dad arrested in KKK brawl with cops