Well, that was fast. Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is a free man after spending four months in prison for ignoring congressional subpoenas related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. And he returned with a vengeance, already spewing rage on his War Room podcast just hours after his release.

"The four months in prison not only didn't break me, it empowered me," the 70-year-old Trump-whisperer announced on his show, looking tan and rested. "I am more energized and more focused than I've ever been in my entire life."

"And I can see clearly, just like in 2016 and in 2020, exactly what went on here and what we have to do defeat it," Bannon said, laying out his "three phase" plan to crush the Democrats next week and advance the Big Lie that he helped to promote in 2020 before Donald Trump incited his angry mob to attack. "We're going to roll hard, and we don't care if they like it or don't like it. They're just going to have to accept it."

As of this writing, I can only find clips posted by MAGA hate-mongers I'd rather not link to. I did find one very short clip posted by GOTV PAC for you to check out (see video below). For the rest, just do a quick search on X and you'll find him in all his glory.

Steve Bannon was just released from prison, and his rhetoric is even worse than ever before, and it should frighten us all because when they show you who they are, believe them.



V – O – T – E ! pic.twitter.com/mgKuNgn7ZD — GOTV PAC (@GOTVPAC) October 29, 2024

