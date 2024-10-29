Trump confederate announces opposition to women's right to vote

Donald Trump's escorted out of the White House in disgrace over what was later disclosed to be "a gambling issue" former aide, member of Project 2025, and accused of inappropriate conduct at his weird dating app hanger-on John McEntee has declared war on the nineteenth amendment. The amendment recognizes women's right to vote.

It seems weird to announce this in the final days of a very close campaign, but Trump "associate" John McEntee says the nineteenth amendment has to go. If he doesn't want women voting, I hope women would vote against anyone who would have him in the White House's orbit.

Trump's Director of White House personnel John McEntee has posted a video saying "Sorry, we want male only voting. The 19th might have to go." That's certainly a strategic choice one week before the election. — Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) October 29, 2024 at 11:13 AM

The actual video of McEntee saying the thing is here. This is horrendous. Just days after their comedian declared an entire island's worth of people garbage, now they threaten more than half the nation's right to vote. This is not the United States of America I was raised to be proud of.

