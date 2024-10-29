Universal reveals amazing animatronic monsters

Universal Orlando Resort recently announced the opening date for its third, brand new theme park, Epic Universe: May 22, 2025. And it just released a sneak peek of a few of the 14 animatronic monsters that will populate the ride in its Dark Universe section: "Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment."

They look amazing, and seem to represent a real breakthrough in animatronic technology. Their movements are so realistic, fluid, and quick. It will be fascinating to see what they look like in the context of the finished ride.

Universal describes the ride:

"'Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment'"' will take guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein – the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein – conducts her twisted and misguided experiments. In a vain display of her genius, she invites guests to witness a demonstration of her ability to control monsters – but her plans go awry when a horde of enraged monsters are unleashed. Guests then embark on a terrifying ride through the darkness as they try to evade Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more."

In addition to Dark Universe, which will feature classic Universal monsters, there will be four other themed areas in Epic Universe: Celestial Park; How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk; Super Nintendo World; and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

Previously:

Universal's new Ministry of Magic theme park (video)

Universal Orlando's Epic Universe officially announced