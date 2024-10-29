Watch a clever mouse outsmart a mousetrap

Watch a mouse out-smart the person who put a mousetrap and a piece of bait out on the floor. This mouse must have received a memo from the other critters in the house that snacks left out around the house are actually a trap and must be approached with extreme caution.

Not only does the mouse take the snack as delicately as possible, but it also hoists its body up onto the wall, as if to avoid putting any pressure on the trap. After the mouse has the snack in its mouth, it runs away as fast as possible, unscathed.

This clever mouse was well deserving of that treat. Many rodents can navigate mazes and solve complex problems. They often show an ability to learn through trial and error. They have excellent memories, especially when it comes to remembering locations of food sources and their habitats. Next time you want to kill a rodent, remember that rodents can show empathy and emotional responses to other members of their species, and are much smarter than many people realize. Perhaps it's better to just catch and release!



