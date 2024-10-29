Why this Microsoft Office lifetime license is going to help me keep my job

TL;DR: Microsoft Office 2024 works for Mac or PC and lasts for life. Checkout now while it's $129.97 (reg. $149).

I'm a slow worker. I've made peace with that. What I haven't made peace with is paying software subscriptions, but I need Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on my computer if I'm going to be able to take my work home with me. I don't like the idea of basically renting my own productivity by paying monthly for apps, and that's why I'm getting a Microsoft Office 2024 Home lifetime license. If you want to do the same, you can check out now and get it for $129.97 (reg. $149).

What's included with Office 2024

This version comes with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote—everything I need to pull my personal and work life together under one roof. No recurring fees, no tricks. Just a one-time purchase for my Mac (it also works on PC).

I like that this is the full version of Office but without the bells and whistles of Microsoft 365 I'll never use (looking at you, Cloud storage I'll never max out). And with updates included, I can coast through the next few years without feeling like I'm working on ancient software.

The upgrades in this version actually make a difference. Word's new co-authoring feature means I can finally stop emailing drafts back and forth with colleagues—everyone just edits in real time. And Excel's AI-powered tools make data handling a breeze. The FILTER function alone feels like a superpower, updating my reports automatically whenever I enter new data. It's magic, minus the wand.

PowerPoint stepped up its game, too. I can record presentations with video and captions, which makes it perfect for remote meetings and online classes. I might even start pre-recording family announcements just for fun—think, "Let's all agree not to talk politics this Thanksgiving," but with charts and animations.

