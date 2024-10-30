Bethesda clarifies anti-Nazi stance

The upcoming game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes place in 1937, between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. In the action-adventure game, Indy is chasing another MacGuffin and trying to keep it out of the hands of the bad guys, including the Nazis. Indy, of course, hates those guys and punches them whenever the opportunity arises.

Because we live in 2024, where there are Nazis, again, somehow, the publisher was compelled to include a statement in the game explaining that they do not support Nazis or fascists of any kind.

"The story and contents of this game are not intended to and should not be construed in any way to condone, glorify, or endorse the beliefs, ideologies, events, actions, persons, or behavior of the Nazi and fascist regimes, nor any other regimes or to trivialize any war crimes, genocide, and other crimes against humanity."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle comes out for Xbox and PC on December 9th. Remember: always punch Nazis.

