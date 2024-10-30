Compare these two statements by the US Presidential candidates

These simple, short statements by Vice President Kamala Harris and convicted felon Donald Trump display one of their fundamental differences.

Vice President Kamala Harris cares about people and understands that we don't have to all agree, all the time, on everything. Adjudicated sexual abuser Donald Trump only likes people who are actively kissing his ass.

KAMALA HARRIS: I will listen to people who disagree with me DEMONSTRATOR: *starts yelling* HARRIS: This is the thing. We know we are actually fighting for our democracy. And unlike Donald Trump I don't believe people who disagree with me are the enemy.



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.bsky.social) October 30, 2024 at 10:20 AM

And here is the bloated Orange Menace:

The type of people Trump's anger and hatred appeal to are a sad sad slice of the US, and I am glad to have a candidate offering an alternative.

