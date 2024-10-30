Elon's GOTV effort sounds abusive, not effective

Paid door-knockers for Elon Musk's Get Out The Vote effort, America PAC, complain of mistreatment, threats, and impossible goals.

An article by Wired details the many abuses suffered by people who've accepted Elon's kind offer to pay them to campaign for Donald Trump. The door-knockers need money, and apparently, America PAC is pissing it away. I hope Elon doesn't stiff these people, as he and his boss, Donald, are known to do.

The contract these door knockers signed with Blitz Canvassing, which is a subcontractor of Musk's America PAC, says they are "expected to maintain a 17-22% engagement rate during the campaign," which is a high target relative to the number of people who typically open their door for a stranger. A group of out-of-state America PAC canvassers were told during a recent team meeting that if they didn't hit their targets, which the door knocker says were more than 1,000 a week on total doors knocked, the organization would stop paying for their motel rooms. "What's gonna happen is, they're gonna stop paying for these rooms," a manager told the door knockers in an audio recording obtained by WIRED. "And then you're gonna end up having to pay for it yourself. You can't do that with no money." The door knocker also alleges that they were told that they will have to pay for their own flight home. Blitz Canvassing, which had received more than $9 million from America PAC for presidential campaign canvassing as of October 29, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. One of the canvassers, who was flown in from outside the Midwest, tells WIRED they had no idea they would be knocking on doors in support of Trump or that the subcontractor they were working for was part of Elon Musk's voter-turnout operation through America PAC. Wired

It is no surprise Elon's PAC is a shitty employer. The good news for democracy is Elon doesn't seem to get much right.

