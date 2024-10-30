Fired Disney World manager accused of dangerous menu hacking revenge plot

A Florida man is facing federal computer fraud charges after allegedly launching cyberattacks against his former employer, Disney World, that included hacking into restaurant menus to change allergen information in ways that could have endangered public health.

Michael Scheuer, a former Menu Production Manager at Disney World, was charged with computer fraud for a series of attacks between June and September 2024 after getting fired.

According to the FBI criminal complaint, Scheuer accessed company systems without authorization and made dangerous alterations to restaurant menus, including falsely marking items as safe for those with peanut allergies "when in fact they could be deadly."

Scheuer also allegedly manipulated fonts to render menus unusable and redirected QR codes to unrelated websites. The company estimates damages of at least $150,000.

After a search warrant was executed at his home in September, Scheuer denied wrongdoing and claimed the company was "attempting to frame him." However, investigators found evidence linking him to the attacks, including a "dox folder" containing personal information about company employees he targeted.

The situation escalated when Scheuer was spotted on a Ring doorbell camera outside one targeted employee's home late at night on October 22nd. "As a result of the actions of Scheuer, [the victim] left his residence and is currently staying at a hotel," the complaint notes.

If convicted, Scheuer faces potential prison time for knowingly causing damage to protected computer systems exceeding $5,000 in value. The case remains under investigation by the FBI.

