From Xanadu to Magadu: Randy Rainbow sings what could become illegal after next week (video)

In what could be Randy Rainbow's last parody song if the MAGA party has its way next week, the comedic singer uses ELO and Olivia Newton John's utopian "Xanadu" to paint a grim picture of what Trump's dystopian "Magadu" will look like. And it's quite catchy — but it ain't pretty.

Unless, that is, you think a "crazy nation" of Roseanne Barrs and JD Vances — where "neo-Nazis shine," Project 2025 "sets us back a century," "everyone hates the queers," and the cult "wears tampons on their ears" — is a pretty place to be. (See video below. The song starts around 2:20, after Rainbow brutally "interviews" the big Magadudu himself.)

A place, where nobody wants to go

A country so lame and low

They call it Magadu…





