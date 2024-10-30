Great news! Rudy Giuliani must turn over all his property to the election workers he defamed — by the end of the day

This might just be the best news you'll hear today — Rudy Giuliani has until the end of the day to give nearly everything he owns to Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who he falsely accused of ballot fraud in an attempt to overthrow democracy for his pal Donald Trump.

Rudy's accusations led to severe harassment, death threats, and emotional distress for the women, prompting them to file a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani in 2021.

In 2023, a federal jury awarded them nearly $150 million in damages after finding Giuliani liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and civil conspiracy.

Ron Filipkowski published the list of goodies that the disbarred, disgraced, destitute, deluded, and despicable former Mayor must now turn over today to Freeman and Moss:

1. His NYC apartment, which he valued at $6 million but was unable to find a buyer.

2. His 1980 Mercedes previously owned by actress Lauren Bacall.

3. A signed picture of Yankee Stadium.

4. 26 watches, some of which have considerable value.

5. All his other jewelry.

"The plaintiffs will also be seeking to seize $2 million in unpaid legal fees owed to Rudy by Trump, who never paid him for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election," reports Filipkowski. Good luck collecting that debt!

