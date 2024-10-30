M4 MacBook Pro: spec bumps, Space Black on 14" model and nano-texture displays

Mac week proceeds apace with the M4 MacBook Pro. In addition to the more powerful chip, it now comes with a nano-texture display option and Space Black on the smaller model.

Now available in space black and silver finishes, the 14-inch MacBook Pro includes the blazing-fast performance of M4 and three Thunderbolt 4 ports, starting with 16GB of memory, all at just $1,599. The 14- and 16-inch models with M4 Pro and M4 Max offer Thunderbolt 5 for faster transfer speeds and advanced connectivity. All models include a Liquid Retina XDR display that gets even better with an all-new nano-texture display option and up to 1000 nits of brightness for SDR content, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, along with up to 24 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac.1 The new MacBook Pro is available to pre-order today, with availability beginning November 8.

That 16GB of RAM is now the base model should not be so worthy of note! The suggestion that 8GB was finally moved on from only becase Apple Intelligence requires more is funny, not least because the AI features are reportedly not much of a sales driver—though that might only be because it's not yet available to appreciate.

I mentioned the nano-texture display for a reason. They're great! Go look at one if you can. I would have paid the premium on my monitor had I done so before ordering it. Now, how about that Space Black MacBook Air.

Sick of Mac week? Here's a PC laptop that doesn't get the attention it deserves: the 17" LG Gram. It's lighter than the 15" Air and though generally not so fancy as a Mac (177ppi display instead of 224 ppi, for example … and plastic) it's really nice to have such a big display and keyboard layout on a 3-pounder.

