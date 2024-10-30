MAGA teen goes bonkers at Florida voting center — threatens Democrats with machete

A MAGA-infected teen lost it at a polling center in Florida yesterday, whipping out a machete and intimidating two Democratic voters in a library parking lot.

The 18-year-old gentleman, Caleb James Williams, was part of a pack of eight teenagers "accused of intimidating Democratic supporters" in Neptune Beach, according to NBC News.

But while his cohorts were antagonizing voters with their words and signs, Williams allegedly took it a step further, brandishing his machete with an 18-inch blade to threaten two women, ages 74 and 51.

"The investigation revealed that the group arrived to protest and antagonize the opposing political side," Police Chief Michael J. Key Jr. said at a news conference Tuesday night. "The group was there for no other reason but for ill intentions, to cause a disturbance."

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The rest of his gang, all minors, were not arrested, as they did not "cross the criminal threshold," according to police. Apparently in Neptune Beach, Florida, antagonizing voters outside of a polling station is A-Ok — just leave your machetes at home.

From NBC News:

The group approached opposing sign-wavers and an argument developed between the two sides, before Williams "brandished a machete in an aggressive, threatening posture over his head," Key said, adding that the department has released an image of this moment. Key added that the incident was a clear case of actions going beyond what is allowed by free speech laws. Key said there were no plans to arrest or charge any of the other members of the group as their actions didn't "cross the criminal threshold," but he stressed that an investigation is ongoing. … Police have sought to assure people that the polling station and other sites in the county remain safe for voters.

