Man uses massive 8K television as computer monitor

Behold the setup of Daniel Lawrence Lu.

That's an 8K 65-inch LG television, yes! He advocates for this arrangement with energy and detail.

Although the main motivation for getting the 8K display was for programming, it is quite nice for photography too. Apart from the obvious advantage of being able to see a large photo with a sharp resolution, having a high resolution display allows toolbars and such to be legible at a much smaller size relative to the size of the display. This improves productivity for photo editing. Of course, appropriate hidpi settings may be used to increase the size of toolbars if desired. An 8K TV often supports the D65-P3 colour gamut, making it appropriate for photo and video editing. It may not arrive as well-calibrated as professional monitors out of the box, but it should be possible to calibrate any screen with a display calibrator. However, extremely colour-sensitive work should still use professional calibrated displays suited for that purpose.

I get it. I was blown away by how good a 42-inch display was and only moved on because 4k is just not enough pixels. In fact, I would love a 42-inch 8k display—that would have PPI just shy of Apple's "retina" standard but parked a little further back anyway. But man, 65 inches? Doesn't it do a number your neck? Your eyes?

Due to manufacturing variance, there may be some nonuniformity in high resolution displays, leading to what is called the "dirty screen effect". This is not expected to be an issue for programming work, but can be distracting or harmful for photographic work or media consumption. An appropriate calibration can mitigate the problem but it is still recommended to obtain a uniform, professional display for colour-critical work.

The color is patchy, it doesn't wake up if your PC goes into deep sleep, and (though it doesn't seem to both Lu) there's always all the smart TV menus and popups and ads getting in the way. I've never had a "TV" monitor that didn't require me to have the remote control on the desk. Apart from all that, though, its great!

Genuinely annoying there are no evident plans for 40"/42" 8K panels.