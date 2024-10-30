Tiny toad found in Brazil only 6.95mm long

Brachycephalus dacnis, a tiny toad found in Brazil by researchers there, is only 6.95mm long—smaller than some species of ant.

"There are small toads with all the characteristics of large toads except for their size. This genus is different. During its evolution, it underwent what we biologists call miniaturization, which involves loss, reduction and/or fusion of bones, as well as fewer digits and absence of other parts of their anatomy," said Luís Felipe Toledo, corresponding author and professor in the Institute of Biology (IB-UNICAMP).

Typically, this genus of toads is primarily known for its vibrant coloration and venomous nature, particularly species like the pumpkin toadlets. However, recent discoveries, including the newly described B. Dennis, have shifted researchers' attention toward the extreme miniaturization exhibited by certain species within this genus.