Watch: Cat tips over his water, so he gets a bigger bowl — as if that will stop him (it doesn't)

A pair of beautiful white cats play all sweet and innocent when their human enters the kitchen to find that someone has knocked over their water bowl. And since no one confesses to the shenanigans, their two-legged waiter refills the bowl and waits around, with camera in hand. That's when the cat named Pancake just can't resist.

Clamping his teeth on the rim of the bowl, up and sideways it goes, with all of its water splashing onto the floor.

After this first video is posted on social media, showing the feline hijinks, commenters chime in, saying all these fluffballs need is a bigger, wider bowl. But nope, after their human goes out and buys a larger bowl, we see how well this plan turns out (not too well). Now commenters have changed their tune, suggesting it's high time this household upgrades to a stone-heavy water fountain — and glue it down for good measure! (See video below, posted by a_cat_called_pancake.)

