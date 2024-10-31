A musical reminder that everyday is Halloween

From the days when Al Jourgensen cultivated an English accent and I wore too much eyeliner, Ministry's "(Everyday Is) Halloween." (1984):

The above features clips from: Fright Night, Near Dark, Nosferatu, Phantasm, The Omen II, Sleepy Hollow, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Nightmare On Elm Street 2, Alucarda, Satánico Pandemonium, Zombie, This Night I'll Possess Your Corpse, Clownhouse, 976-Evil, Hellraiser, Return of the Living Dead, Halloween III, The Omen, Shaun of the Dead, C.H.U.D., Fear No Evil, Angel, Night Watch, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

