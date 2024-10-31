As Trump brags that 'nobody leaves early' from his rallies, MAGA man right behind him leaves (video)

The more Donald Trump's crowd size shrinks, the more he shouts about how big his rallies are. But last night, just as the insecure ex-president was trying to convince his North Carolina audience that no one ever leaves his rally early, a man right behind him hilariously stood up and left.

"Everybody watches our rallies, everybody loves our rallies, we never have an empty seat," Trump said, clearly rattled by Kamala Harris' well-endowed D.C. crowd of 75,000 fans Tuesday night. "They try and demean us like that horrible, horrible person that I debated when she said, 'And people leave early.' Nobody leaves early."

That's when, right on cue, Trump's stretch of the imagination was exposed. The comedic timing of this bored MAGA man making a quick getaway couldn't have been any better. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

Trump says nobody leaves his rallies early, just as man behind him leaves his rally early. pic.twitter.com/6Lus9WCHXn — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 31, 2024

Previously: Crowd-size envy: Trump obsesses over his limp crowds while Harris crowds explode (video)

