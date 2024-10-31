Dia de los Muertos altar prices up more than 25%

Dia de los Muertos is just a few days away, and for those who celebrate, many local traditions involve a special altar, where one can place food, drinks, and other gifts to be enjoyed by their deceased relatives during the brief time when they crossover to the world of the living.

Unfortunately, some families may face difficulties greeting the souls of their forebears, as the inflation rates of mortal fiat currencies have caused the price of these altars to shoot up more than 25 percent over the previous year. That's according to El País, a Spanish newspaper that also publishes in Mexico City. Here's an excerpt (via Google Translate):

An analysis by the National Alliance of Small Merchants (Anpec) has found that in 2024

the cost of setting up an altar of the dead will be 1,809 pesos , 26% more expensive than the previous year, when an average of 1,435 pesos were paid per offering, including fruits, traditional dishes, drinks and decorations. The analysis shows that bread of the dead is one of the products most affected by inflation in Mexico. Traditional breads of the dead with anise or orange can cost around 11 pesos in traditional bakeries; however, varieties of bread with filling can reach up to 200 pesos in some franchise stores. "These prices for bread of the dead mean an average increase of 24% compared to last year's costs," the organization said in a statement.

In addition, El País notes, a visit to the cemetery to clean and decorate graves is also likely expected to incur an additional expense of around 200 to 300 pesos.

Talk about the high cost of living, am I right?

Here's the official press release from La Alianza Nacional de Pequeños Comerciantes, the National Alliance of Small Merchants in Mexico, which notes that, "These celebrations not only keep Mexican traditions alive, but also boost local commerce. The festivities reflect the country's rich culture, with special events in iconic places such as Oaxaca, Michoacán, Mexico City, and Yucatán."

