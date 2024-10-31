Fox celebrates Donald Trump almost falling down

"You can tell a lot about the state of a campaign from optics" said Hannity, after Trump almost fell down trying to climb into a trash truck.

Does anyone outside of the Trump campaign and conservative media circles believe any of the deflection going on around the Trump campaign's comedian trashing Puerto Rico? In their desperate attempts to be the "garbage," Sean Hannity tries to play off Trump's weird media event and near inability to walk as a heroic champion of the right.

This is wild. Hannity praises Trump's "iconic, epic moment" of getting into a garbage truck above a clip of Trump having what appears to be a minor medical event and nearly falling over.



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.bsky.social) October 30, 2024 at 6:16 PM

He continued, "But as the saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure, and today in Wisconsin, take a look at that." Hannity then played a clip of Trump stumbling as he tried to open the door to a garbage truck before remarking, "This may go down as an iconic, epic moment that we will remember for a long time. Donald Trump hitching a very special ride on a garbage truck decked out in American flags, MAGA gear." The Fox News host concluded, "You can tell a lot about the state of the campaign by optics. As the Democrats ratchet up the hatred, the name-calling, the vitriol, Donald Trump is working at McDonald's, he's telling jokes at the Al Smith Dinner, he is comforting people in North Carolina when it matters and working with Elon Musk to get them communications. Generally, in this case tonight, having a great time." Mediaite

Previously:

• Chuck Tingle covers Sean Hannity's disclosure problems