FOX's Watters threatens wife on air, proving point of political ad

Proving the point of a political ad he was complaining about, FOX News Jesse Watters took to the air with threats to his wife if she votes for Kamala Harris.

Of all the voting groups heading to the polls in droves, women outvoting men in early numbers provides some slight relief to those living in fear of a second Trump Administration. A Get Out the Vote ad ran reminding women involved with "conservative" men that they do not have to share how they voted. Your vote is yours, and you are not required to tell a spouse. Watters and other rigidly MAGA morons believe in subservience.

In the voting booth, women still have the right to choose. New and important ad from @VoteCommon featuring Julia Roberts reminds women that no one will know who they voted for. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/XALnryVPNm — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 28, 2024

Jesse Watters on Wednesday night shocked even his own co-hosts with his reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris ads informing conservative women they do not have to disclose for whom they voted — and that the information cannot be accessed by the public. "If I found out Emma was going into the voting booth and pulling the lever for Harris, that's the same thing as having an affair," Watters said. "That violates the sanctity of our marriage. What else is she keeping from me? Why would she be lying? "It's over, Emma," he added. "That would be D-Day." RawStory

