Kamala Harris 'turned Black' in July. But today, Trump warned us she's suddenly 'a cracker' (video)

Donald Trump is seeing things again, and in this new batch of hallucinations comes his worst fear: Kamala Harris, who happened to "turn Black" in July, is now "a cracker."

"She's exhausted," the delusional ex-president said in Albuquerque, New Mexico today. "There are some people who crack under pressure. She's a cracker," he said.

Of course, his MAGA crowd laughed at him. Even I laughed at the absurdity of it all. She's a cracker? Perhaps he meant covfefe. Or the cyber. Or one of two Corinthians. Who knows and who cares — this deranged gasbag certainly doesn't have a clue. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Trump: She's exhausted. You know? She is exhausted… She's a cracker pic.twitter.com/ewg4sszwX3 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2024

