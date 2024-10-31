Musk ordered to appear in court to explain why he's giving money to voters

Elon Musk's daily $1m giveaways to registered voters are not illegal, he insists. But it has been noted that the winners are attendees at political rallies for the candidate he has given hundreds of millions to—and that it looks awfully like vote-buying and a lottery. Musk was ordered to appear in court in Philadelphia, having been sued by local prosecutors to explain the difference between cash for voters and cash for votes.

Musk has already moved to get the case pushed into federal court, which avoids the short-term inconvenience of having to go to Philly today and the long-term inconvenience of a state-level conviction his candidate can't pardon.

Lawyers for the Tesla CEO filed a "motion of removal" in federal court late Wednesday night. This typically pauses the state case and puts the matter in the hands of a federal judge – unless and until that judge decides to send the case back to state courts. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who filed the original lawsuit against Musk, will have an opportunity to argue that the case should be sent back to Pennsylvania court. But this legal maneuver by Musk very likely staves off the hearing that was scheduled for Thursday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, at least for now.

CNN:

Philadelphia's district attorney said Wednesday that he was doxed by Musk's supporters and is facing "antisemitic attacks" on Musk's social media platform.

Here's what CNN put scare quotes around the word "antisemitic" for:

"Krasner and Soros, both Jewish, both corrupt goons," and, "What's the Jewish population of Pennsylvania? Weird how they end up in a position of consequence every single time."

If this is not antisemitism but rather "antisemitism," get ready to see a lot more air quotes in the media.